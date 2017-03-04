Octavia Spencer Teases Keenan Thompson In 'SNL' Promos (Video)

Octavia Spencer is getting ready to host Saturday Night Live this weekend and it looks like it’s going to be a great episode!

The Oscar winning actress is set to host the show alongside musical guest Father John Misty and the duo teamed up with cast member Keenan Thompson for some pretty funny promo videos.

“I loved you in Hidden Figurines, I bet you those figurines are hard to find when they’re hidden well,” Keenan says before Octavia corrects him and gives him a shove.

In another promo, Octavia calls Keenan out for getting a little to excited about the show.

Check out the hilarious promos below…