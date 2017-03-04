Top Stories
Sat, 04 March 2017 at 4:38 pm

Orlando Bloom & More Stars Attend Chris Martin's 'Charlie & The Chocolate Factory'-Themed Birthday Party

Orlando Bloom arrives to help his friend Chris Martin celebrate his birthday on Friday (March 3) in Malibu, Calif.

There were a bunch of stars at the event and other celebs spotted arriving included Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan, Aaron Paul, Rob Lowe, James Corden and his wife Julia, Barbra Streisand and husband James Brolin, and Matthew Bellamy.

While she was not spotted outside of the party, Gwyneth Paltrow‘s boyfriend Brad Falchuk was seen arriving with a gift in hand. Beyonce and Jay Z were also reportedly there!

Chris‘ birthday was themed around Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and there were giant lollipops and mushrooms as decorations at the party, according to E! News.

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
