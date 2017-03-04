Top Stories
Sat, 04 March 2017 at 1:20 am

Pink Shares Intimate Photo Breastfeeding Newborn Son Jameson

Pink Shares Intimate Photo Breastfeeding Newborn Son Jameson

Pink is giving fans an intimate glimpse at her life as a mother.

The 37-year-old entertainer took to her Instagram to share a super sweet photo alongside her 5-year-old daughter Willow and 2-month-old son Jameson.

In the shot, Pink can be seen breastfeeding Jameson while Willow lays across her mom with her eyes closed.

Pink captioned the shot with a beautiful poem by Rumi.

“I was dead ― I came alive. I was tears ― I became laughter, Love’s wealth arrived, And I became Everlasting fortune,” she wrote.

Check out the sweet photo below…

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

