Pink Shares Intimate Photo Breastfeeding Newborn Son Jameson

Pink is giving fans an intimate glimpse at her life as a mother.

The 37-year-old entertainer took to her Instagram to share a super sweet photo alongside her 5-year-old daughter Willow and 2-month-old son Jameson.

In the shot, Pink can be seen breastfeeding Jameson while Willow lays across her mom with her eyes closed.

Pink captioned the shot with a beautiful poem by Rumi.

“I was dead ― I came alive. I was tears ― I became laughter, Love’s wealth arrived, And I became Everlasting fortune,” she wrote.

Check out the sweet photo below…