Sat, 04 March 2017 at 2:58 pm

Prince Harry Goes Shirtless at the Beach in Jamaica!

Prince Harry Goes Shirtless at the Beach in Jamaica!

Prince Harry shows off his toned body while going shirtless to hang out at the beach with friends on Saturday afternoon (March 4) in Jamaica.

The 32-year-old royal is in town with his girlfriend Meghan Markle to attend his best friend Tom Inskip‘s wedding. They have been buddies since they were in boarding school together!

Harry and Meghan were spotted spending time together on the beach in some new photos.

No one will forget when we saw a whole lot of Harry‘s body almost five years ago when he stripped down in Las Vegas for a party in a friend’s hotel room.

10+ pictures inside of Prince Harry going shirtless at the beach…

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
