Sat, 04 March 2017 at 4:13 pm

RHONJ's Antonia Gorga Dead - Teresa Giudice's Mom Dies at 66

RHONJ's Antonia Gorga Dead - Teresa Giudice's Mom Dies at 66

Antonia Gorga, the mother of Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga, has passed away at the age of 66.

A source confirmed the sad news to People, though details on the death have not yet been announced and Teresa and Joe have not yet commented.

Antonia made many appearances on the Bravo reality series over the years and she was constantly featured on her kids’ social media pages.

“Mommy I love you so much ❤️ #daughtersloveforhermom,” Teresa captioned the below photo on Instagram back in December. Fans have taken to the comment thread of the photo to pay their respects.

We send our thoughts and condolences to all of Antonia‘s loved ones during this difficult time.

A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on

