Prince Harry Goes Shirtless at the Beach in Jamaica!

Louis Tomlinson Airport Video Shows Girlfriend Eleanor Calder Being Attacked

Hunter Biden Demands Wife Turn Over Evidence of Cheating

Sat, 04 March 2017 at 10:32 pm

Ryan Gosling is Working on Turning Graphic Novel 'The Underwater Welder' into a Movie

Ryan Gosling is Working on Turning Graphic Novel 'The Underwater Welder' into a Movie

Ryan Gosling looks stylish as he grabs breakfast at Little Dom’s restaurant on Friday morning (March 3) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old La La Land actor looked cool in a plaid shirt and baseball hat as he enjoyed a solo meal.

It was recently announced that Ryan is currently working turning Jeff Lemire‘s graphic novel The Underwater Welder into a movie.

The Underwater Welder details a man in the dangerous profession of underwater welding, who has a supernatural encounter at the bottom of the sea.

The author of the novel is set to to serve as an executive producer on the project.
