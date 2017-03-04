Ryan Gosling is Working on Turning Graphic Novel 'The Underwater Welder' into a Movie

Ryan Gosling looks stylish as he grabs breakfast at Little Dom’s restaurant on Friday morning (March 3) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old La La Land actor looked cool in a plaid shirt and baseball hat as he enjoyed a solo meal.

It was recently announced that Ryan is currently working turning Jeff Lemire‘s graphic novel The Underwater Welder into a movie.

The Underwater Welder details a man in the dangerous profession of underwater welding, who has a supernatural encounter at the bottom of the sea.

The author of the novel is set to to serve as an executive producer on the project.