Louis Tomlinson Arrested After Attacking Paparazzo at LAX

Natalie Portman Gave Birth to Baby Girl Before the Oscars!

Hunter Biden Demands Wife Turn Over Evidence of Cheating

Sat, 04 March 2017 at 12:23 pm

Ryan Reynolds Shares 'Deadpool 2' Teaser, Shows Bare Butt!

Ryan Reynolds Shares 'Deadpool 2' Teaser, Shows Bare Butt!

If you see the Wolverine movie Logan in theaters, you’ll get to see Ryan Reynolds in a teaser for his upcoming film Deadpool 2… and now an extended version of the clip is online as well!

The 40-year-old actor is back in character as Wade in the teaser trailer and it finds him walking down the street while witnessing a crime. He decides to spring into action and go into a phone booth to change into his Deadpool costume.

While in the phone booth, we see Ryan stripping off all of his clothes and pressing his bare butt against the glass!

Before he emerges from the booth, Wade hears a gun shot and realizes he’s probably too late. After getting full dressed, he walks out of the booth and runs into Marvel creator Stan Lee and then sees the man who was in the fight is now dead.

Ryan posted the video on his YouTube account and poked fun at his wife Blake Lively‘s beloved movie The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants in the caption.

“Wade and the other girls from the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants plan a trip to Cabot Cove,” he captioned the clip!

Click inside to watch the funny teaser trailer for Deadpool 2…

