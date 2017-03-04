Top Stories
Prince Harry Goes Shirtless at the Beach in Jamaica!

Louis Tomlinson Airport Video Shows Girlfriend Eleanor Calder Being Attacked

Hunter Biden Demands Wife Turn Over Evidence of Cheating

Shannen Doherty Hits The Gym One Week After Finishing Cancer Treatment

Shannen Doherty isn’t letting cancer slow her down!

The 45-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 actress took to Instagram to share a video of herself in an intense dance workout just one week after completing her cancer treatment.

Since being diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2015, Shannen has been extremely open about her journey and has updated her fans along the way.

Last week, Shannen completed her six straight weeks of chemotherapy, and she is now waiting to see if the chemo and radiation cleared her of cancer.

“This is one way to spend your Friday…. new routine Neda came up with today. She gave me 20 to learn it. Love my @jammalibu #cancerslayer,” Shannen captioned the below video.

