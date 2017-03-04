Top Stories
Louis Tomlinson Arrested After Attacking Paparazzo at LAX

Louis Tomlinson Arrested After Attacking Paparazzo at LAX

Natalie Portman Gave Birth to Baby Girl Before the Oscars!

Natalie Portman Gave Birth to Baby Girl Before the Oscars!

Hunter Biden Demands Wife Turn Over Evidence of Cheating

Hunter Biden Demands Wife Turn Over Evidence of Cheating

Sat, 04 March 2017 at 12:04 pm

Singer Tommy Page Dead of Apparent Suicide at 46

Singer Tommy Page Dead of Apparent Suicide at 46

Tommy Page has died at the age of 46.

The singer was found dead on Friday (March 3) of an apparent suicide, according to Billboard.

Tommy is best known for his number one single “I’ll Be Your Everything,” which topped the charts in April 1990. He once toured with New Kids on the Block.

CELEBRITY DEATHS IN 2017: Remembering the stars we’ve lost so far this year

In recent years, Tommy became an executive in music business. He was the publisher at Billboard for several years and later held positions at Pandora, Cumulus Media, and the Village Voice.

Tommy is survived by his husband Charlie and their three children. We send our thoughts and condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.
Just Jared on Facebook
singer tommy page dead of apparent suicide at 46 01
singer tommy page dead of apparent suicide at 46 02
singer tommy page dead of apparent suicide at 46 03
singer tommy page dead of apparent suicide at 46 04
singer tommy page dead of apparent suicide at 46 05
singer tommy page dead of apparent suicide at 46 06
singer tommy page dead of apparent suicide at 46 07
singer tommy page dead of apparent suicide at 46 08
singer tommy page dead of apparent suicide at 46 09
singer tommy page dead of apparent suicide at 46 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: RIP, Tommy Page

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • A fan jumped on stage while Ariana Grande was performing! - TMZ
  • Justin Timberlake wrote the sweetest birthday message for Jessica Biel - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran's song "Supermarket Flowers" is so touching - Just Jared Jr
  • A lot of celebrities have turned down Dancing With The Stars! - Wetpaint
  • Celine Dion looked so stylish at the Beauty and the Beast premiere - Lainey Gossip
  • Natalie Portman has given birth! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sasha

    R.I.P. Tommy

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here