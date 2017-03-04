Singer Tommy Page Dead of Apparent Suicide at 46

Tommy Page has died at the age of 46.

The singer was found dead on Friday (March 3) of an apparent suicide, according to Billboard.

Tommy is best known for his number one single “I’ll Be Your Everything,” which topped the charts in April 1990. He once toured with New Kids on the Block.

In recent years, Tommy became an executive in music business. He was the publisher at Billboard for several years and later held positions at Pandora, Cumulus Media, and the Village Voice.

Tommy is survived by his husband Charlie and their three children. We send our thoughts and condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.