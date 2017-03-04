This 12-Year-Old 'Little Big Shots' Singer Will Blow You Away with Sia's 'Chandelier' - Watch Now!

Steve Harvey‘s hit show Little Big Shots is returning for a second season on Sunday (March 5) and a clip of 12-year-old singer Elha Nympha is absolutely going to blow you away!

The young singer belted out a version of Sia‘s song “Chandelier” and voice is beyond amazing.

This isn’t the first time that little Elha has hit a major stage like this though. She won the second season of The Voice Kids in the Philippines back in 2015!

Once you watch this video of Elha singing, we’re pretty sure you’ll be watching it on repeat, just like us.