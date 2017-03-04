Top Stories
Louis Tomlinson Arrested After Attacking Paparazzo at LAX

Louis Tomlinson Arrested After Attacking Paparazzo at LAX

Natalie Portman Gave Birth to Baby Girl Before the Oscars!

Natalie Portman Gave Birth to Baby Girl Before the Oscars!

Hunter Biden Demands Wife Turn Over Evidence of Cheating

Hunter Biden Demands Wife Turn Over Evidence of Cheating

Sat, 04 March 2017 at 12:42 pm

This 12-Year-Old 'Little Big Shots' Singer Will Blow You Away with Sia's 'Chandelier' - Watch Now!

This 12-Year-Old 'Little Big Shots' Singer Will Blow You Away with Sia's 'Chandelier' - Watch Now!

Steve Harvey‘s hit show Little Big Shots is returning for a second season on Sunday (March 5) and a clip of 12-year-old singer Elha Nympha is absolutely going to blow you away!

The young singer belted out a version of Sia‘s song “Chandelier” and voice is beyond amazing.

This isn’t the first time that little Elha has hit a major stage like this though. She won the second season of The Voice Kids in the Philippines back in 2015!

Once you watch this video of Elha singing, we’re pretty sure you’ll be watching it on repeat, just like us.
Just Jared on Facebook
little big shots elha nympha 01
little big shots elha nympha 02
little big shots elha nympha 03
little big shots elha nympha 04
little big shots elha nympha 05

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Elha Nympha, Little Big Shots

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • A fan jumped on stage while Ariana Grande was performing! - TMZ
  • Justin Timberlake wrote the sweetest birthday message for Jessica Biel - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran's song "Supermarket Flowers" is so touching - Just Jared Jr
  • A lot of celebrities have turned down Dancing With The Stars! - Wetpaint
  • Celine Dion looked so stylish at the Beauty and the Beast premiere - Lainey Gossip
  • Natalie Portman has given birth! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here