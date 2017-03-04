Tom Hiddleston Chats With Ed Sheeran on 'Chris Evans Breakfast Show'
Tom Hiddleston and Ed Sheeran ended up on the same radio show and their banter was pretty funny!
Both the year-old actor and the 26-year-old singer stopped by The Chris Evans Breakfast Show for an appearance on Friday (March 3).
During the show, Ed told Tom he was a fan and couldn’t wait to see his upcoming movie Kong: Skull Island.
“It’s my kind of film! I’m excited about it!” Ed explained.
Such a laugh on @BBCRadio2 this morning with @achrisevans @edsheeran @AntMiddleton333 & @angelascanlon. Happy Friday. pic.twitter.com/9KjdEb29ot
— Tom Hiddleston (@twhiddleston) March 3, 2017
Pictured inside: Tom leaving BBC Radio 2 after appearing on the radio show that morning in London, England.