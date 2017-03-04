Top Stories
Natalie Portman Gave Birth to Baby Girl Before the Oscars!

Taylor Swift Has Been Hiding a Secret Message in Her Instagram Posts

Jamie Dornan Starts Filming 'Robin Hood' in Croatia - See Pics!

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Might Have a New Boyfriend

Sat, 04 March 2017 at 6:50 am

Tom Hiddleston Chats With Ed Sheeran on 'Chris Evans Breakfast Show'

Tom Hiddleston Chats With Ed Sheeran on 'Chris Evans Breakfast Show'

Tom Hiddleston and Ed Sheeran ended up on the same radio show and their banter was pretty funny!

Both the year-old actor and the 26-year-old singer stopped by The Chris Evans Breakfast Show for an appearance on Friday (March 3).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom Hiddleston

During the show, Ed told Tom he was a fan and couldn’t wait to see his upcoming movie Kong: Skull Island.

“It’s my kind of film! I’m excited about it!” Ed explained.

Pictured inside: Tom leaving BBC Radio 2 after appearing on the radio show that morning in London, England.

