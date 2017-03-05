Adele Invites Drag Queen Impersonator Up On Stage During Her Concert! (VIDEO)

Top Stories
Sun, 05 March 2017 at 12:02 am

Adele just made a drag queen’s dream come true!

During her concert on Tuesday night (February 28) in Perth, Australia, the 28-year-old entertainer invited local drag queen – and Adele impersonator – Feminem up on stage!

“I impersonate you professionally for a job,” Feminem told Adele on stage, before showing off her vocal skills with a verse of “Rumor Has It.”

Feminem took to Instagram to share tons of photos from her time up on stage with Adele.

Check out the video of the two Adeles performing!

