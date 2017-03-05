Adele Invites Drag Queen Impersonator Up On Stage During Her Concert! (VIDEO)

Adele just made a drag queen’s dream come true!

During her concert on Tuesday night (February 28) in Perth, Australia, the 28-year-old entertainer invited local drag queen – and Adele impersonator – Feminem up on stage!

“I impersonate you professionally for a job,” Feminem told Adele on stage, before showing off her vocal skills with a verse of “Rumor Has It.”



Feminem took to Instagram to share tons of photos from her time up on stage with Adele.

Selfie with @adele #adele #adeleperth #feminem A post shared by Feminem (@djfeminem) on Feb 28, 2017 at 8:38am PST

Here I am on stage singing to @adele in front of 65000 people no biggie 🎤 #adele #perth #adeleperth #feminem A post shared by Feminem (@djfeminem) on Feb 28, 2017 at 7:22am PST