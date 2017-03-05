Adele Officially Confirms She Married Simon Konecki!

Top Stories
Louis Tomlinson Airport Video Shows Girlfriend Eleanor Calder Being Attacked

Sun, 05 March 2017 at 1:26 pm

It’s official – Adele has finally confirmed she’s married!

After months of speculation, the 28-year-old entertainer confirmed during her concert last night (March 4) that she and her longtime love Simon Konecki have tied the knot, after calling him her “husband” at the Grammys last month.

“I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record,” Adele said during her concert while she performed her hit song “Someone Like You.”

“Because as bad as a break-up can be and as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling. Obviously, I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now,” Adele said.

Adele and Simon have been together since 2011 and are parents to four-year-old son Angelo.

Congrats to the happy couple!
