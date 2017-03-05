Ansel Elgort Flashes His Mega-Watt Smile on iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet!

Ansel Elgort smiles from ear to ear while walking down the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The 22-year-old entertainer will be presenting at the show this evening!

If you’re wondering why an actor like Ansel is at a music awards show, you might not realize that he is also a musician as well. He recently dropped a new song called “Thief” and he goes shirtless in the super steamy music video.