Barbra Streisand Blames Donald Trump for Making Her Gain Weight

Barbra Streisand has been stress eating pancakes since the Donald Trump went into office.

The 74-year-old entertainer took to Twitter on Saturday (March 4) to respond to President Trump’s claims that former President Barack Obama tapped into his phone lines.

Barbra first tweeted out, “Donald Trump is making me gain weight. I start the day with liquids, but after the morning news, I eat pancakes smothered in maple syrup!”

“Trump just accused Obama of tapping his phones. Seriously crazy times. Time for more pancakes,” Barbra followed up.

Donald Trump is making me gain weight. I start the day with liquids, but after the morning news, I eat pancakes smothered in maple syrup! — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) March 5, 2017