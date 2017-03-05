Big Sean Brings Girlfriend Jhene Aiko to iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017

Big Sean and his girlfriend Jhene Aiko hit the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

In just a few moments, Big Sean will be taking the stage to perform live on the show.

“I Decided. Tour kicks off in less than 2 weeks!!! Cant wait to perform all this new music everynight!,” Big Sean tweeted out just hours before the show. Be sure to grab tickets while you still can.

Stay tuned for Big Sean‘s performance, coming soon!