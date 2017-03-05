Big Sean's iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Performance Video - Watch Now!

Big Sean had the crowd pumped while performing his hits “Bounce Back” and “Moves” at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The 28-year-old rapper performed for the packed live audience that day after walking the red carpet earlier in the evening.

Watch the clip of Big Sean’s performance below…