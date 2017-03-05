Top Stories
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Kate McKinnon Mocks Kellyanne Conway's Couch Pic on 'SNL' - Watch!

It's Official! Adele Confirms She Married Simon Konecki

Who Will Replace Nick Cannon on 'America's Got Talent'?

Sun, 05 March 2017 at 9:14 pm

Big Sean's iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Performance Video - Watch Now!

Big Sean's iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Performance Video - Watch Now!

Big Sean had the crowd pumped while performing his hits “Bounce Back” and “Moves” at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The 28-year-old rapper performed for the packed live audience that day after walking the red carpet earlier in the evening.

Stay tuned for lots more from the iHeartRadio Awards – Just Jared is live blogging the entire show so stick with us all night.

Watch the clip of Big Sean’s performance below…
big sean iheartradio music awards 2017 performance 01
big sean iheartradio music awards 2017 performance 02
big sean iheartradio music awards 2017 performance 03
big sean iheartradio music awards 2017 performance 04
big sean iheartradio music awards 2017 performance 05
big sean iheartradio music awards 2017 performance 06
big sean iheartradio music awards 2017 performance 07
big sean iheartradio music awards 2017 performance 08
big sean iheartradio music awards 2017 performance 09
big sean iheartradio music awards 2017 performance 10
big sean iheartradio music awards 2017 performance 11

