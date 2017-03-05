Top Stories
Sun, 05 March 2017 at 10:50 pm

Bruno Mars Performs 'That's What I Like' at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Watch Now!

Bruno Mars Performs 'That's What I Like' at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Watch Now!

Bruno Mars takes the stage to perform his amazing hit song “That’s What I Like” at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

After his amazing performance, the 31-year-old entertainer was presented with the Innovator of the Year Award! You can watch his acceptance speech inside the cut.

Watch Bruno Mars’ performance below…

Click inside to watch Bruno’s acceptance speech…

