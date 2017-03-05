Bruno Mars Performs 'That's What I Like' at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Watch Now!

Bruno Mars takes the stage to perform his amazing hit song “That’s What I Like” at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

After his amazing performance, the 31-year-old entertainer was presented with the Innovator of the Year Award! You can watch his acceptance speech inside the cut.

