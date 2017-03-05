Top Stories
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Kate McKinnon Mocks Kellyanne Conway's Couch Pic on 'SNL' - Watch!

It's Official! Adele Confirms She Married Simon Konecki

Who Will Replace Nick Cannon on 'America's Got Talent'?

Sun, 05 March 2017 at 11:05 pm

Chris Martin Lets Kids Give Coldplay's iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Acceptance Speech - Watch Now!

Coldplay just gave a very nontraditional acceptance speech while accepting the Best Tour award at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Chris Martin brought on stage three young kids (dressed in old fashioned clothes) to accept the award and pretend they were the remaining members of the band, who were not in attendance.

”Thank you so much for this award,” one of the kids said. “Three of us are still looking good and feeling great. You wouldn’t believe it, but we are in our late 30s.”

“If it wasn’t for this one weird-looking guy,” she added, indicating Chris, “we would give One Direction some good competition.”
