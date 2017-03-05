Chris Martin Starts Mosh Pit at iHeartRadio 2017 Music Awards!

Chris Martin started a mosh pit while performing his new song with The Chainsmokers “Something Just Like This” at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

During the performance, Chris jumped into the crowd to mosh with them, and it looks he had some difficulties as he almost ended up on the floor!

The Chainsmokers also performed their hit song “Paris” before Chris joined them on stage!

Check out the mosh pit moment below…

