Chris Pratt Throws Up Peace Sign After Release of New 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2' Trailer!
Chris Pratt flashes his best peace sign for the cameras.
The 37-year-old actor looked sharp in a denim shirt while running errands on Friday (March 3) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Earlier this week, Chris met his dad Kurt Russell in the new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 trailer. (Watch it here!)
In the previous trailer, Chris went shirtless and showed off his rock-hard abs. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is set to hit theaters on May 5!
You can also catch Chris in Avengers: Infinity War, set for release on May 4, 2018.