Sun, 05 March 2017 at 6:00 am

Chris Pratt Throws Up Peace Sign After Release of New 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2' Trailer!

Chris Pratt Throws Up Peace Sign After Release of New 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2' Trailer!

Chris Pratt flashes his best peace sign for the cameras.

The 37-year-old actor looked sharp in a denim shirt while running errands on Friday (March 3) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Earlier this week, Chris met his dad Kurt Russell in the new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 trailer. (Watch it here!)

In the previous trailer, Chris went shirtless and showed off his rock-hard abs. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is set to hit theaters on May 5!

You can also catch Chris in Avengers: Infinity War, set for release on May 4, 2018.
Photos: AKM-GSI
