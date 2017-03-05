Top Stories
Sun, 05 March 2017 at 5:06 pm

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Attend a Friend's Wedding in Miami!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Attend a Friend's Wedding in Miami!

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend make their way through a Miami airport on Friday (March 3) in Miami, Florida.

The longtime couple are in Miami for the weekend as they attend a friend’s wedding.

As they’ve been in Miami, Chrissy rocked some super-short shorts as she hit the beach.

While they were at the wedding, Chrissy and John both took to Instagram to share some pics at the party.

Wedding weekend!! #thekhajavis

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

#thekhajavis

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Congratulations to my brother @ckhajavi on marrying his love @vconsolo.

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

