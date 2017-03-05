Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Attend a Friend's Wedding in Miami!

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend make their way through a Miami airport on Friday (March 3) in Miami, Florida.

The longtime couple are in Miami for the weekend as they attend a friend’s wedding.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

As they’ve been in Miami, Chrissy rocked some super-short shorts as she hit the beach.

While they were at the wedding, Chrissy and John both took to Instagram to share some pics at the party.

Check them out below!

Wedding weekend!! #thekhajavis A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 3, 2017 at 6:15pm PST

Check out more posts inside…

#thekhajavis A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 3, 2017 at 6:18pm PST