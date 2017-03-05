Sun, 05 March 2017 at 5:06 pm
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Attend a Friend's Wedding in Miami!
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend make their way through a Miami airport on Friday (March 3) in Miami, Florida.
The longtime couple are in Miami for the weekend as they attend a friend’s wedding.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen
As they’ve been in Miami, Chrissy rocked some super-short shorts as she hit the beach.
While they were at the wedding, Chrissy and John both took to Instagram to share some pics at the party.
Check them out below!
Check out more posts inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: INSTAR; Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline, AKM-GSI Posted to: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend
Sponsored Links by ZergNet