Sun, 05 March 2017 at 3:50 am

Dax Shepard & Michael Pena Give Out Cheesesteaks to Fans After Debuting New 'Chips' Trailer! (Video)

Dax Shepard & Michael Pena Give Out Cheesesteaks to Fans After Debuting New 'Chips' Trailer! (Video)

Dax Shepard handed out free cheesesteaks to some lucky fans!

After tweeting out the location, the 42-year-old Parenthood actor participated in the event to celebrate the release of his latest film CHIPS on Friday (March 3) at Jim’s Steaks South St. in Philadelphia, Pa.

He was joined by his co-star Michael Pena as they munched on chips, took selfies with fans, and maybe ate a few too many cheesesteaks!

“Me and @mvegapena at Jim’s South Street,” Dax shared on Instagram along with a fun selfie of the duo. “I ate 2 cheesesteaks in under 12 minutes. Feeling virile.”

Check out a video of Dax eating the cheesesteaks!

CHIPS chronicles the adventures of two California Highway Patrol motorcycle officers as they make their rounds on the freeways of Los Angeles.

Watch the new trailer for CHIPS below, and don’t miss the film when it hits theaters on March 24. Click inside to watch the trailer…


