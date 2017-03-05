Daya & Bea Miller Bring Pant Suit Outfits To iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017

Daya rocks a white pant outfit while walking the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The “Hide Away” singer was joined on the carpet by a purple pant suit wearing Bea Miller.

Daya was nominated for Best New Pop Artist but unfortunately lost to her friends The Chainsmokers. She is also nominated for Best Collaboration and Best Music Video for “Don’t Let Me Down” with The Chainsmokers. Good luck!

Bea recently released her brand new Chapter One: Blue EP. Be sure to check it out if you missed it.

Tune in to the iHeartRadio Music Awards airing RIGHT NOW on TBS, TNT, and truTV.