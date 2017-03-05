Demi Lovato & John Legend Present at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017!

Demi Lovato looked perfect in a silver metallic look at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The 24-year-old entertainer wasn’t the only singer to take the stage during the show to present an award. John Legend was also seen stepping out to present! Check out more photos in the gallery below.

If you missed the first airing of the iHeartRadio Music Awards, it’s airing again right now on TBS, TNT and TruTV! Tune in to catch all the action.