iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Kate McKinnon Mocks Kellyanne Conway's Couch Pic on 'SNL' - Watch!

It's Official! Adele Confirms She Married Simon Konecki

Who Will Replace Nick Cannon on 'America's Got Talent'?

Sun, 05 March 2017 at 7:20 pm

Ed Sheeran Hits the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet!

Ed Sheeran Hits the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet!

Ed Sheeran walks the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The 26-year-old entertainer will be taking the stage tonight with many other performers – see the full list if you missed it!

WATCH HERE: Live Stream the Red Carpet at the Show Right Now!

Ryan Seacrest will take on hosting duties so turn on TBS, TNT, and truTV starting at 8/7c!

Stay tuned as we live blog the whole show!

See the pics below of Ed Sheeran on the red carpet…
