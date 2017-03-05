Ed Sheeran Performs His Two Hit Songs at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 (Video)

Ed Sheeran plays his guitar and sings to the crowd during his performance at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The 26-year-old singer gave full performances of his two current singles – “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill.”

Ed just dropped his third studio album, Divide, and we’re pretty sure that it will debut on the top of the Billboard album chart this week!

Watch a clip of the “Shape of You” performance below.