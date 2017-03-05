Emma Watson On Feminism: 'It's About Liberation and Equality'

The internet is having a field day with Emma Watson and her recent Vanity Fair photo spread.

The 26-year-old Beauty and the Beast actress posed in a shirt that revealed much of her chest and people don’t think she can call herself a feminist while doing so.

Emma responded to those comments in a recent interview with Reuters while on her BATB promo tour.

“It just always reveals to me how many misconceptions and what a misunderstanding there is about what feminism is,” she said (via Reuters.)

“Feminism is about giving women choice, feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It’s about freedom, it’s about liberation, it’s about equality… I don’t really know what my tits have to do with it. It’s very confusing. I’m confused. Most people are confused. No, I’m just always just quietly stunned,” she finished.

As for the photo… “The shot itself I was honestly slightly taken aback by because we’d been doing so many crazy things on that shoot but it felt incredibly artistic and I’ve been so creatively involved and engaged with Tim and I’m so thrilled about how interesting and beautiful the photographs were,” Emma said. “But yeah, certainly people have asked and I’ve gone ‘Is there a controversy about this?’”