Top Stories
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Kate McKinnon Mocks Kellyanne Conway's Couch Pic on 'SNL' - Watch!

Kate McKinnon Mocks Kellyanne Conway's Couch Pic on 'SNL' - Watch!

It's Official! Adele Confirms She Married Simon Konecki

It's Official! Adele Confirms She Married Simon Konecki

Who Will Replace Nick Cannon on 'America's Got Talent'?

Who Will Replace Nick Cannon on 'America's Got Talent'?

Sun, 05 March 2017 at 11:11 pm

Heidi Klum Shows Off Legs In Mini Dress At iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017

Heidi Klum Shows Off Legs In Mini Dress At iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017

Heidi Klum looks gorgeous in a black and white striped mini dress at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The 43-year-old television personality was joined on the carpet by Animal Kingdom actors Ben Robson, Shawn Hatosy, and Finn Cole.

If you didn’t know, Animal Kingdom airs on TNT, which is one of the networks that aired the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Animal Kingdom‘s season two premieres May 30, be sure to set your reminders.

Tune in to TNT, TBS, or truTV RIGHT NOW to catch a repeat of the show!

FYI: Heidi is wearing a Redemption dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
Just Jared on Facebook
heidi klum shows off legs in mini dress at iheartradio music awards 2017 2 01
heidi klum shows off legs in mini dress at iheartradio music awards 2017 2 02
heidi klum shows off legs in mini dress at iheartradio music awards 2017 2 03
heidi klum shows off legs in mini dress at iheartradio music awards 2017 2 04
heidi klum shows off legs in mini dress at iheartradio music awards 2017 2 05
heidi klum shows off legs in mini dress at iheartradio music awards 2017 2 06
heidi klum shows off legs in mini dress at iheartradio music awards 2017 2 07
heidi klum shows off legs in mini dress at iheartradio music awards 2017 2 08
heidi klum shows off legs in mini dress at iheartradio music awards 2017 2 09

Credit: Jesse Grant, Jonathan Leibson, Alberto E. Rodriguez; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Ben Robson, Finn Cole, Heidi Klum, iHeartRadio Music Awards, Shawn Hatosy

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This video shows exactly what happened right after Louis Tomlinson got into an altercation with the paparazzi - TMZ
  • Watch Octavia Spencer impersonate stars for a Zoo-opolis animated movie in this hilarious SNL skit! - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Watson is answering fans' toughest relationship questions! - Just Jared Jr
  • These Game of Thrones memes will totally hold you over until next season - Wetpaint
  • Johnny Depp looks so hot in the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales trailer! - Lainey Gossip
  • Russia is considering a Beauty and the Beast ban due to a gay character - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here