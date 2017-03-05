Heidi Klum Shows Off Legs In Mini Dress At iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017

Heidi Klum looks gorgeous in a black and white striped mini dress at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The 43-year-old television personality was joined on the carpet by Animal Kingdom actors Ben Robson, Shawn Hatosy, and Finn Cole.

If you didn’t know, Animal Kingdom airs on TNT, which is one of the networks that aired the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Animal Kingdom‘s season two premieres May 30, be sure to set your reminders.

Tune in to TNT, TBS, or truTV RIGHT NOW to catch a repeat of the show!

FYI: Heidi is wearing a Redemption dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.