Idris Elba Snacks on Hot Dog While Filming 'The Dark Tower'
Only Idris Elba could look this good eating a hot dog.
The 44-year-old actor was spotted chowing down on the snack on Saturday (March 4) in Downtown Los Angeles.
Idris was on location filming for his upcoming movie The Dark Tower.
He was also seen washing the hot dog down with a can of Coca-Cola while chatting it up with his young co-star Nicholas Hamilton.
Don’t miss The Dark Tower when it hits theaters on July 28!