Sun, 05 March 2017 at 7:00 am

Idris Elba Snacks on Hot Dog While Filming 'The Dark Tower'

Idris Elba Snacks on Hot Dog While Filming 'The Dark Tower'

Only Idris Elba could look this good eating a hot dog.

The 44-year-old actor was spotted chowing down on the snack on Saturday (March 4) in Downtown Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Idris Elba

Idris was on location filming for his upcoming movie The Dark Tower.

He was also seen washing the hot dog down with a can of Coca-Cola while chatting it up with his young co-star Nicholas Hamilton.

ICYMI, watch Idris and Kate Winslet share a kiss on the set of their film The Mountain Between Us here.

Don’t miss The Dark Tower when it hits theaters on July 28!
Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Idris Elba, Nicholas Hamilton

