Sun, 05 March 2017 at 6:15 pm

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Live Stream Red Carpet Video - Watch Now!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Live Stream Red Carpet Video - Watch Now!

The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet is underway and the live stream has started!

The show – airing live from The Forum in Los Angeles beginning at 8pm EST – has a two-hour pre-show happening right now on the carpet via Facebook Live, and you can watch below.

ALSO READ: iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 – See the Full Performers & Presenters List!

Just Jared will be live-blogging the entire show, so stay tuned!

Ryan Seacrest will take on hosting duties so turn on TBS, TNT, and truTV starting at 8/7c!
Posted to: 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards

