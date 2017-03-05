Jason Derulo Leaves Socks At Home For iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017

Jason Derulo seems to have possibly forgotten part of his wardrobe at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The 27-year-old singer was joined on the carpet by Macklemore and Florida Georgia Line, who brought their wives as their dates.

Florida Georgia Line was nominated for Best Duo/Group of the Year but lost out to Twenty One Pilots.

Jason recently released a brand new song with Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj called “Swalla,” be sure to check it out if you haven’t yet!

