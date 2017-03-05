Top Stories
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Kate McKinnon Mocks Kellyanne Conway's Couch Pic on 'SNL' - Watch!

Kate McKinnon Mocks Kellyanne Conway's Couch Pic on 'SNL' - Watch!

It's Official! Adele Confirms She Married Simon Konecki

It's Official! Adele Confirms She Married Simon Konecki

Who Will Replace Nick Cannon on 'America's Got Talent'?

Who Will Replace Nick Cannon on 'America's Got Talent'?

Sun, 05 March 2017 at 11:34 pm

Jason Derulo Leaves Socks At Home For iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017

Jason Derulo Leaves Socks At Home For iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017

Jason Derulo seems to have possibly forgotten part of his wardrobe at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The 27-year-old singer was joined on the carpet by Macklemore and Florida Georgia Line, who brought their wives as their dates.

Florida Georgia Line was nominated for Best Duo/Group of the Year but lost out to Twenty One Pilots.

Jason recently released a brand new song with Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj called “Swalla,” be sure to check it out if you haven’t yet!

Tune in RIGHT NOW to TNT, TBS, or truTV to catch the last half hour of the awards show.
Just Jared on Facebook
jason derulo leaves socks at home for iheartradio music awards 2017 01
jason derulo leaves socks at home for iheartradio music awards 2017 02
jason derulo leaves socks at home for iheartradio music awards 2017 03
jason derulo leaves socks at home for iheartradio music awards 2017 04
jason derulo leaves socks at home for iheartradio music awards 2017 05

Credit: Jesse Grant; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Brian Kelley, Florida Georgia Line, iHeartRadio Music Awards, Jason Derulo, Macklemore, Tyler Hubbard

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This video shows exactly what happened right after Louis Tomlinson got into an altercation with the paparazzi - TMZ
  • Watch Octavia Spencer impersonate stars for a Zoo-opolis animated movie in this hilarious SNL skit! - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Watson is answering fans' toughest relationship questions! - Just Jared Jr
  • These Game of Thrones memes will totally hold you over until next season - Wetpaint
  • Johnny Depp looks so hot in the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales trailer! - Lainey Gossip
  • Russia is considering a Beauty and the Beast ban due to a gay character - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here