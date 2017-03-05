Joe Jonas & Darren Criss Bring Some Colors to iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017

Joe Jonas and Darren Criss hit the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Both of the guys had some color on their outfits – Joe wore bright red pants and Darren wore a green jacket with blue splatters on it.

Joe presented right at the top of the show with Halsey. See photos in the gallery!

FYI: Joe is wearing an Emporio Armani red and silver hooded bomber jacket with a pair of red trousers. He finished the look with Yeezy shoes.