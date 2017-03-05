Top Stories
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Kate McKinnon Mocks Kellyanne Conway's Couch Pic on 'SNL' - Watch!

Kate McKinnon Mocks Kellyanne Conway's Couch Pic on 'SNL' - Watch!

It's Official! Adele Confirms She Married Simon Konecki

It's Official! Adele Confirms She Married Simon Konecki

Who Will Replace Nick Cannon on 'America's Got Talent'?

Who Will Replace Nick Cannon on 'America's Got Talent'?

Sun, 05 March 2017 at 8:40 pm

Joe Jonas & Darren Criss Bring Some Colors to iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017

Joe Jonas & Darren Criss Bring Some Colors to iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017

Joe Jonas and Darren Criss hit the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Both of the guys had some color on their outfits – Joe wore bright red pants and Darren wore a green jacket with blue splatters on it.

Joe presented right at the top of the show with Halsey. See photos in the gallery!

FYI: Joe is wearing an Emporio Armani red and silver hooded bomber jacket with a pair of red trousers. He finished the look with Yeezy shoes.
Just Jared on Facebook
joe jonas darren criss iheartradio music awards 2017 01
joe jonas darren criss iheartradio music awards 2017 02
joe jonas darren criss iheartradio music awards 2017 03
joe jonas darren criss iheartradio music awards 2017 04
joe jonas darren criss iheartradio music awards 2017 05
joe jonas darren criss iheartradio music awards 2017 06
joe jonas darren criss iheartradio music awards 2017 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Darren Criss, iHeartRadio Music Awards, Joe Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This video shows exactly what happened right after Louis Tomlinson got into an altercation with the paparazzi - TMZ
  • Watch Octavia Spencer impersonate stars for a Zoo-opolis animated movie in this hilarious SNL skit! - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Watson is answering fans' toughest relationship questions! - Just Jared Jr
  • These Game of Thrones memes will totally hold you over until next season - Wetpaint
  • Johnny Depp looks so hot in the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales trailer! - Lainey Gossip
  • Russia is considering a Beauty and the Beast ban due to a gay character - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here