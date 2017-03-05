Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Go Shopping in NYC

Joe Jonas is joined by girlfriend Sophie Turner as they leave their hotel together on Saturday afternoon (March 4) in New York City.

The 27-year-old DNCE front man stayed warm in a navy bomber jacket as his Game of Thrones girlfriend looked chic in a brown, suede coat as they stepped out together.

Joe and Sophie first grabbed a bite together at a local cafe before spending the rest of their afternoon shopping together.

Earlier this weekend, Joe helped launch Guess‘s new “Hero” underwear line at an event in NYC!