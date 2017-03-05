John Mayer & Courteney Cox Check Out a Concert in WeHo

John Mayer looks cool as he makes his way out of the Troubadour nightclub on Friday night (March 3) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 39-year-old musician stepped out for the night to check out The Wood Brothers band perform at the club.

Also spotted arriving at the club earlier that night was Courteney Cox – who also stepped out to check out the concert.

Earlier that week, the former Friends actress was spotted grabbing dinner with close pal Sheryl Crow.