Sun, 05 March 2017 at 11:24 am
John Mayer & Courteney Cox Check Out a Concert in WeHo
John Mayer looks cool as he makes his way out of the Troubadour nightclub on Friday night (March 3) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 39-year-old musician stepped out for the night to check out The Wood Brothers band perform at the club.
Also spotted arriving at the club earlier that night was Courteney Cox – who also stepped out to check out the concert.
Earlier that week, the former Friends actress was spotted grabbing dinner with close pal Sheryl Crow.
Photos: AKM-GSI Posted to: Courteney Cox, John Mayer
