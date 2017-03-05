Top Stories
Prince Harry Goes Shirtless at the Beach in Jamaica!

Louis Tomlinson Airport Video Shows Girlfriend Eleanor Calder Being Attacked

Hunter Biden Demands Wife Turn Over Evidence of Cheating

Sun, 05 March 2017 at 11:24 am

John Mayer & Courteney Cox Check Out a Concert in WeHo

John Mayer looks cool as he makes his way out of the Troubadour nightclub on Friday night (March 3) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 39-year-old musician stepped out for the night to check out The Wood Brothers band perform at the club.

Also spotted arriving at the club earlier that night was Courteney Cox – who also stepped out to check out the concert.

Earlier that week, the former Friends actress was spotted grabbing dinner with close pal Sheryl Crow.
