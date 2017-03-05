Julia Michaels & Bebe Rexha Hit the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet!

Julia Michaels and Bebe Rexha walk the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Bebe hit the stage during the show to present!

If you don’t know who Julia is just yet, get ready to know more about her as she’s starting to blow up thanks to her new song “Issues,” which is out now.

On Sunday, Julia took to Twitter to promise that the music video for the song is coming “so soon.” We can’t wait to see it!