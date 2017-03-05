Top Stories
Sun, 05 March 2017 at 8:45 pm

Justin Timberlake Gives Empowering Speech About 'Being Different' at iHeartRadio 2017

Justin Timberlake Gives Empowering Speech About 'Being Different' at iHeartRadio 2017

Justin Timberlake just won the Song of the Year award for “Can’t Stop the Feeling” at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif, which was handed to him by Jeremy Renner.

“I wrote this song because I wanted it to be about inclusion, about… being together. (I want to) speak to young people right now, ’cause there’s a lot of you looking at me, if you are black or you are brown or you are gay or you are lesbian or you are trans, or maybe you’re just a sissy singing boy from Tennessee…anyone that is treating you unkindly, it’s only because they are afraid, or they have been taught to be afraid of how important you are. Because being different means you make the difference,” Justin said on stage while accepting the prize.

Watch below…
Photos: Getty
