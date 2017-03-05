Kate Mara, Emily Ratajkowski, & Olivia Palermo Sit Front Row at 'Valentino' Fashion Show

Kate Mara looks pretty in a pleated, light blue dress as she arrives at the Valentino Fashion Show on Sunday morning (March 5) in Paris, France.

The 34-year-old actress was joined at the Paris Fashion Week show by fellow actress Teresa Palmer and models Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Palermo.

The day before, Emily took to Instagram to share a selfie after arriving in Paris for fashion week.

Paris, baby. ðŸ¥‚ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 3, 2017 at 9:35am PST

