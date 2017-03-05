Top Stories
Prince Harry Goes Shirtless at the Beach in Jamaica!

Prince Harry Goes Shirtless at the Beach in Jamaica!

Louis Tomlinson Airport Video Shows Girlfriend Eleanor Calder Being Attacked

Louis Tomlinson Airport Video Shows Girlfriend Eleanor Calder Being Attacked

Hunter Biden Demands Wife Turn Over Evidence of Cheating

Hunter Biden Demands Wife Turn Over Evidence of Cheating

Sun, 05 March 2017 at 10:55 am

Kate McKinnon Mocks KellyAnne Conway's Couch Pic on 'SNL' - Watch!

Kate McKinnon Mocks KellyAnne Conway's Couch Pic on 'SNL' - Watch!

Kate McKinnon is once again taking on the role of Kellyanne Conway!

On last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, Kate showed up through the episode every so often recreating Kellyanne‘s now infamous pose while on her phone sitting on a couch in the Oval Office.

CHECK OUT: Kellyanne Conway Has Advice for Kate McKinnon‘s SNL Impression

Whether it was after a sketch, before Father John Misty‘s musical performance, or on the Weekend Update desk – Kate would randomly show up on her phone without saying anything while the show made no acknowledgement of her existence in the scene.

Check out the clip below of Kate McKinnon popping up on last night’s SNL!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Kate McKinnon, Kellyanne Conway, Saturday Night Live

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This video shows exactly what happened right after Louis Tomlinson got into an altercation with the paparazzi - TMZ
  • Watch Octavia Spencer impersonate stars for a Zoo-opolis animated movie in this hilarious SNL skit! - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Watson is answering fans' toughest relationship questions! - Just Jared Jr
  • These Game of Thrones memes will totally hold you over until next season - Wetpaint
  • Johnny Depp looks so hot in the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales trailer! - Lainey Gossip
  • Russia is considering a Beauty and the Beast ban due to a gay character - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here