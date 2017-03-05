Kate McKinnon Mocks KellyAnne Conway's Couch Pic on 'SNL' - Watch!

Kate McKinnon is once again taking on the role of Kellyanne Conway!

On last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, Kate showed up through the episode every so often recreating Kellyanne‘s now infamous pose while on her phone sitting on a couch in the Oval Office.

Whether it was after a sketch, before Father John Misty‘s musical performance, or on the Weekend Update desk – Kate would randomly show up on her phone without saying anything while the show made no acknowledgement of her existence in the scene.

