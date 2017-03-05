Top Stories
Sun, 05 March 2017 at 8:33 pm

Katy Perry Opens iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Watch Here!

Katy Perry Opens iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Watch Here!

Katy Perry brought the house down after opening the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

The 32-year-old entertainer performed “Chained to the Rhythm” with Skip Marley to open the show on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

This is the first public appearance by Katy since news broke of her split from Orlando Bloom. Katy and Orlando dated for nearly a year after hitting it off at a Golden Globes after party in 2016.

Watch a clip below…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Katy Perry, Video

