Katy Perry Works the Carpet at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017

Katy Perry is looking amazing, as always, while walking the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

The 32-year-old entertainer arrived in style for the show, airing on Sunday (March 5) live from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

WATCH HERE: Live Stream the Red Carpet at the Show Right Now!

Katy will be performing her hit song “Chained to the Rhythm” later tonight along with Skip Marley! Stay tuned for the performance.

Ryan Seacrest will take on hosting duties so turn on TBS, TNT, and truTV starting at 8/7c!

FYI: Katy is wearing an August Getty Atelier jumpsuit.