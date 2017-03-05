Top Stories
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Kate McKinnon Mocks Kellyanne Conway's Couch Pic on 'SNL' - Watch!

It's Official! Adele Confirms She Married Simon Konecki

Who Will Replace Nick Cannon on 'America's Got Talent'?

Sun, 05 March 2017 at 7:28 pm

Kelsea Ballerini Sparkles All the Way to the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017!

Kelsea Ballerini Sparkles All the Way to the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017!

Kelsea Ballerini looks super chic in her sparkly jumpsuit on the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The 23-year-old singer is already a winner at the event – she has picked up the award for Best New Country Artist!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea won the award over Chris Lane, Chris Stapleton, Granger Smith, and Maren Morris.

FYI: Kelsea is wearing a Pamella Roland jumpsuit, Stuart Weitzman heels, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Jen Hansen jewelry.
