Kelsea Ballerini Sparkles All the Way to the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017!

Kelsea Ballerini looks super chic in her sparkly jumpsuit on the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The 23-year-old singer is already a winner at the event – she has picked up the award for Best New Country Artist!

Kelsea won the award over Chris Lane, Chris Stapleton, Granger Smith, and Maren Morris.

FYI: Kelsea is wearing a Pamella Roland jumpsuit, Stuart Weitzman heels, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Jen Hansen jewelry.