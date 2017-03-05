Kendall Jenner Joins Gigi & Bella Hadid at the Chanel Store in Paris

Kendall Jenner rocks printed pants as she at the Chanel store on Sunday afternoon (March 5) in Paris, France.

The 21-year-old model was later joined at the store by BFFs Gigi and Bella Hadid for a day off from hitting the runways during Paris Fashion Week.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

The night before, Kendall was spotted hitting the town for a night out with fellow model Cara Delevingne.

10+ pictures inside of the models out and about in Paris…