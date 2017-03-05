Top Stories
Sun, 05 March 2017 at 8:45 am

Kesha Encourages Eating Disorder Sufferers to Seek Help in New PSA (Video)

Kesha is encouraging those suffering from an eating disorder to get the help that they need.

The 30-year-old entertainer has partnered with the National Eating Disorders Association to release a new public service announcement to encourage those suffering from an eating disorder to seek professional help.

“Eating disorders are a life threatening illness that can affect anyone,” Kesha says in the video. “It doesn’t matter your age, your sex, your ethnicity. Eating disorders don’t discriminate.”

Kesha has opened up about her past eating disorders and she’s getting involved with helping others going through similar situations.

“If you feel like you need help, or if you know anyone that may need help, please do not hesitate,” Kesha says. “Recovery is possible.”

Watch the PSA below.


Kesha PSA – National Eating Disorders Awareness Week
Photos: WENN
