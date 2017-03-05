'Logan' Dominates Box Office for Opening Weekend!

Hugh Jackman‘s Logan arrived in theaters this weekend, and the numbers have come in!

The film made a whopping $85,300,000 this weekend, making the movie the biggest opening of the year so far! In addition, the film made $237.8 million globally.

Next up was Jordan Peele‘s Get Out, which made $26,110,695 in its second weekend at the box office.

The Shack also opened this weekend and brought in $16,100,000, with The Lego Batman Movie slightly behind at $11,650,000.

Rounding out the top five was Zoey Deutch‘s Before I Fall, which brought in $4,948,538 during its opening weekend.

