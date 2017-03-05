Maddie Ziegler & Sabrina Carpenter Join More Young Hollywood Stars at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017!

Maddie Ziegler, Sabrina Carpenter, and Olivia Holt hit the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

More young Hollywood stars that were at the event included Austin & Ally‘s Laura Marano, Transformers‘ Isabela Moner, Pretty Little Liars‘ Janel Parrish, singers Sofia Reyes and Forever In Your Mind, and Radio Disney host Alli Simpson.

FYI: Maddie is wearing a Giamba dress and an Edie Parker clutch. Sabrina is wearing a Helo Rocha dress and purse. Laura is wearing a Marc Jacobs dress, Anya Hindmarch clutch, Privilege heels and vintage ear cuff. Olivia is wearing a Kaufman Franco dress, Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Ofira jewelry. Sofia is wearing a Steph Audino Couture skirt, bodysuit, and cape with Miss Garcia shoes and Amori and Ocnarf Sairutsa Luxury jewelry.

20+ pictures inside of more celebs at the event…