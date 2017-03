Mariah Carey & Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Hold Hands While on Dinner Date

Mariah Carey is joined by boyfriend Bryan Tanaka as they grab dinner together on Saturday night (March 4) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 47-year-old performer looked sexy in a red leather jacket over a sheer top as her dancer beau rocked a white T shirt.

Bryan recently took to Instagram to share a video of himself cuddling a white lion cub from his vacation to Dubai with Mariah!

