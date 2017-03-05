Top Stories
It's Official! Adele Confirms She Married Simon Konecki

It's Official! Adele Confirms She Married Simon Konecki

Louis Tomlinson Airport Video Shows Girlfriend Eleanor Calder Being Attacked

Louis Tomlinson Airport Video Shows Girlfriend Eleanor Calder Being Attacked

Sun, 05 March 2017 at 2:03 pm

Mel B Announces Her Father Has Died After Five Year Battle with Cancer

Mel B Announces Her Father Has Died After Five Year Battle with Cancer

Mel B is mourning the loss of her father.

The 41-year-old America’s Got Talent judge announced on Instagram early Sunday morning (March 5) that her father Martin Brown has passed away after a five year battle with cancer. He was 63.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mel B

“It is with great sadness after a 5yr battle to multiple myeloma cancer our loving father Martin Brown passed away age 63 peacefully yesterday. Both of us his children were by his side and would like to say thank you to St Gemma’s and all the doctors and nurses for there amazing care and support over the years. Please respect our privacy and let us as a united family grieve with love and respect. Melanie and Danielle Brown x Be Free Dad,” Mel captioned the below pic.

TMZ has also announced that filming of America’s Got Talent has been cancelled for the upcoming week as she mourns her father’s death.

A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mel B and her family during this difficult time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Mel B, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This video shows exactly what happened right after Louis Tomlinson got into an altercation with the paparazzi - TMZ
  • Watch Octavia Spencer impersonate stars for a Zoo-opolis animated movie in this hilarious SNL skit! - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Watson is answering fans' toughest relationship questions! - Just Jared Jr
  • These Game of Thrones memes will totally hold you over until next season - Wetpaint
  • Johnny Depp looks so hot in the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales trailer! - Lainey Gossip
  • Russia is considering a Beauty and the Beast ban due to a gay character - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here