Mel B Announces Her Father Has Died After Five Year Battle with Cancer

Mel B is mourning the loss of her father.

The 41-year-old America’s Got Talent judge announced on Instagram early Sunday morning (March 5) that her father Martin Brown has passed away after a five year battle with cancer. He was 63.

“It is with great sadness after a 5yr battle to multiple myeloma cancer our loving father Martin Brown passed away age 63 peacefully yesterday. Both of us his children were by his side and would like to say thank you to St Gemma’s and all the doctors and nurses for there amazing care and support over the years. Please respect our privacy and let us as a united family grieve with love and respect. Melanie and Danielle Brown x Be Free Dad,” Mel captioned the below pic.

TMZ has also announced that filming of America’s Got Talent has been cancelled for the upcoming week as she mourns her father’s death.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mel B and her family during this difficult time.