Sun, 05 March 2017 at 3:46 pm
Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka Enjoy Some Fun in the Sun in St. Bart's
- Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka are vacationing on a yacht in St. Bart’s – TMZ
- The Bachelorette‘s Ali Fedotowsky marries longtime love Kevin Manno – Wetpaint
- Madison Beer celebrates her 18th birthday in Paris! – Just Jared Jr
- Prince Harry and Meaghan Markle couple up for a Jamaican wedding – Lainey Gossip
- Logan screenwriter is opening up about that powerful ending – The Hollywood Reporter
Photos: WENN Posted to: David Burtka, Neil Patrick Harris, Newsies
