Top Stories
It's Official! Adele Confirms She Married Simon Konecki

Louis Tomlinson Airport Video Shows Girlfriend Eleanor Calder Being Attacked

Sun, 05 March 2017 at 3:46 pm

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka Enjoy Some Fun in the Sun in St. Bart's

  • Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka are vacationing on a yacht in St. Bart’s – TMZ
  • The Bachelorette‘s Ali Fedotowsky marries longtime love Kevin MannoWetpaint
  • Madison Beer celebrates her 18th birthday in Paris! – Just Jared Jr
  • Prince Harry and Meaghan Markle couple up for a Jamaican wedding – Lainey Gossip
  • Logan screenwriter is opening up about that powerful ending – The Hollywood Reporter
  • This video shows exactly what happened right after Louis Tomlinson got into an altercation with the paparazzi - TMZ
  • Watch Octavia Spencer impersonate stars for a Zoo-opolis animated movie in this hilarious SNL skit! - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Watson is answering fans' toughest relationship questions! - Just Jared Jr
  • These Game of Thrones memes will totally hold you over until next season - Wetpaint
  • Johnny Depp looks so hot in the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales trailer! - Lainey Gossip
  • Russia is considering a Beauty and the Beast ban due to a gay character - The Hollywood Reporter
