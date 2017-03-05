Nick Jonas is Fashion Forward During Paris Fashion Week

Nick Jonas wears a matching top and pants combo while arriving at the Royal Monceau hotel on Saturday (March 4) in Parsis, France.

The 24-year-old “Bacon” singer has been in town for the past week to attend some Paris Fashion Week events. He hit up the Balmain presentation and after party alongside Bom Bidi Bom collaborator Nicki Minaj.

Nick is nominated for three Radio Disney Music Awards this year. He is nominated for He’s The One – Best Male Artist, Stuck In Our Heads – Best Song To Lip Sync To for “Bacon,” and I’m With The Band! – Favorite Tour for the Future Now tour with Demi Lovato. Check out the full list of nominees here.

Voting for the RDMAs is open RIGHT NOW, so be sure to go and cast your votes for your favorites before April 9th!